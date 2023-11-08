© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Mustang

4. Native Mustang Management

By Ashley Ahearn
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST
Allison Burke walks along the shore of Lake Roosevelt on the Spokane Indian Reservation with Jack, an appaloosa mustang she rescued.
Ashley Ahearn
Native American Nations across the West have long revered the horse as a cultural symbol as well as a weapon of resistance to conquest by European settlers. Today, thousands of wild horses live on Reservations and are managed by Tribal Nations. Ashley travels to the Spokane Reservation in Washington to meet a woman who is finding a new path for the horses rounded up there. The Spokane have long been a horse people, and today the tribe is managing wild horses on their reservation in ways that keep horses in balance with other animals, plants and medicines the tribe values. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Boo experiences his first trip in a horse trailer.

transcript of this episode is available.

Ashley Ahearn
