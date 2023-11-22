© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite local nonprofit and help us give back on Giving Tuesday!
Mustang

6. Training horses, healing humans

By Ashley Ahearn
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Stefanie Skidmore and her mustang and german shepherd family.
Ashley Ahearn
Stefanie Skidmore and her mustang and german shepherd family. Skidmore runs Wild Horse Outreach and Advocacy and says mustangs “give me a reason to get up every morning and occupy space on this earth.”

Stefanie Skidmore runs Wild Horse Outreach and Advocacy, a nonprofit where she trains and rehomes troubled mustangs. She believes even the toughest mustangs can have productive, good lives in captivity, but we have to approach them with the same patience and empathy we strive to show our fellow humans. Stefanie is on the autism spectrum and says her unique brain gives her a special connection with wild horses who are learning to navigate the world of humans. Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Ashley has her own training struggles with Boo when he bites her and drags her during a session.

A transcript of this episode is available.

Tags
Mustang Wild HorsesMustangAutism
Stay Connected
Ashley Ahearn
See stories by Ashley Ahearn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate