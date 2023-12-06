8. The Sundance: From deep history, a way forward

Dr. Yvette Running Horse Collin is a Lakota scientist who studies the history of Native Americans and horses. Through her research, she is challenging the dominant narrative that horses went extinct on this continent in the last ice age and did not reappear until European explorers came to the New World.

Ashley joins Dr. Running Horse Collin on her ancestral lands in the Black Hills of South Dakota during the time of the Sundance Ceremony.

Dr. Running Horse Collin plans to bring wild horses back to the Reservation to forge a new relationship between western science and the deep history of her people, so that humans and horses can exist in harmony. That new conversation could be the foundation for a path forward that restores not only our relationship with the horse, but our relationship with the earth.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Boo and Ashley nap in the sun and reflect on trust and love and adventures to come.

A transcript of this episode is available.