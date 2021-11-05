Note: This is an encore edition of our program. The original premiered in August 2020.

Overground Railroad, by Candacy Taylor, explores the historical role and residual impact of the Green Book, a travel guide for black motorists. Deeply researched through extensive travel and photography – shown in 150 color and black and white illustrations -- Overground Railroad is an account of the Green Book’s important role during the years that Jim Crow laws were in place across much of America. Published from 1936 to 1966, the Green Book was a resourceful and innovative solution to a horrific problem. It took courage to be listed in the Green Book, and Overground Railroad celebrates the stories of those who put their names in the book and stood up against segregation, as it shows how we arrived at our present historical moment, and how far we still have to go when it comes to race relations in America.

Candacy Taylor is an award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian. Her work has been featured in over 50 media outlets including the New Yorker, The Atlantic, and the CBS Sunday Morning Show. She is the recipient of numerous fellowships and grants including The Hutchins Center for African & African American Research at Harvard University and the National Endowment for the Humanities.