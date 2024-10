Trading stocks based on inside information is a federal crime in just about every corner of the economy — except on Capitol Hill. Are members of Congress using privileged information to get themselves rich? Charlie and Jaci go deep on some eyebrow-raising examples, including some “pandemic profiteering” that may have cost one U.S. Senator his seat in 2020.

