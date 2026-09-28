Season 2 drops Oct. 5th

Do you ever look at a politician explaining away some new scandal they got themselves into & think to yourself: how in the hell did we get here?

Political scandals can be exasperating, confusing and downright weird. On Season 1 of our podcast, we took our job seriously: to find the meaning in the madness. After two more years of political impropriety, we're back for Season 2.

On Scandalized, we spill the tea on some of our favorite scandals from across American history. But after we air all the dirty laundry, we chase it with a healthy dose of political science to help exlpain the hows and whys. Like: why do politicians do some of the ridiculous things they do? How do they handle the blowback? How on earth do they think they'll get away with it? New episodes drop every Monday, starting Oct. 5.