S2: The Election That Wasn’t Stolen

The Scandalized time machine is back up and running. This week, we’re headed back to 1876 to correct the record on the wildest presidential election outcome in American history. The contest between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel Tilden was undoubtedly close; but was it actually corrupt? Charlie and Jaci talk to the experts and get to the bottom of the “corrupt bargain” that wasn’t.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

