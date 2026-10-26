S2: Give Me Five Dollars or I’ll Start Crying

If you’ve ever angrily deleted a fundraising email or text message, this episode is for you. Jaci and Charlie are both experts in campaign finance, and even they can barely believe the level of desperation, cringe and downright dishonesty they’ve seen in recent campaign fundraising asks. This week on Scandalized, we tackle the campaign finance system that got us here, and the increasingly embarrassing lengths politicians will go to separate you from your money.

For more sources and bonus info on this episode, visit www.scandalizedpod.com.

