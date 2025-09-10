Sheep Stories Teaser

This new podcast from the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum takes you deep into the history and culture of an industry that shaped the region. Across three episodes, archival recordings and voices from the Trailing of the Sheep Festival bring to life the journeys of Scottish, Basque, and Peruvian immigrants who have herded sheep here for more than a century. Hosted by Vance Cunningham, this series invites you to listen, learn, and walk alongside those who carried this heritage forward.

Music by Hal Canon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.