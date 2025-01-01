Vance Cunningham

Education: Western Washington University

Highlights



I was a summer intern for the Trailing of the Sheep Festival Archives at the Community Library's Center for Regional History in Ketchum

I worked for the past five years at golf courses, despite not playing golf

My short story published in Lovecraftiana magazine

Experience

I'm a history major studying everything from the American West and Mongolia to Japan and Ancient Rome. I completed a French minor as well after studying in Chambéry, France last fall. My love of public history and community storytelling goes back to my time working for the Museum of History and Industry during high school, where I worked on the Rainy Day History Podcast. This summer, that work continued at the Community Library, where I created the podcast Sheep Stories. I am most proud of a documentary I made in 2023 called City of Fire, about the strange environment surrounding a local tragedy.