© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today
Sheep Stories

A History of Their Own

By Vance Cunningham
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:15 AM MDT

The second episode of Sheep Stories, brought to you by the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum, Idaho. We explore Basque immigrants, how they came to Idaho, and their experiences working with the sheep. The Basque Country, a small region of both Spain and France on the Bay of Biscay, is home to a distinct language, history, and culture – one that has also taken root here in Idaho’s Wood River Valley.

Music by Jim Jausoro, and Hal Canon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.

Sheep Stories
Vance Cunningham
My love of public history and community storytelling goes back to my time working for the Museum of History and Industry during high school, where I worked on the Rainy Day History Podcast. This summer, that work continued at the Community Library, where I created the podcast Sheep Stories. I am most proud of a documentary I made in 2023 called City of Fire, about the strange environment surrounding a local tragedy.
See stories by Vance Cunningham

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate