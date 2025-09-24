A History of Their Own

The second episode of Sheep Stories, brought to you by the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum, Idaho. We explore Basque immigrants, how they came to Idaho, and their experiences working with the sheep. The Basque Country, a small region of both Spain and France on the Bay of Biscay, is home to a distinct language, history, and culture – one that has also taken root here in Idaho’s Wood River Valley.

Music by Jim Jausoro, and Hal Canon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.