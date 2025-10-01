Following the Incas

The third and final episode of Sheep Stories, brought to you by the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum, Idaho. In this episode, we hear from the Peruvian immigrant herders. Compared to the Basque and the Scottish, their history in Idaho is much more recent, but their stories sound very similar to those that came before.

Music by Santiago Jimenez Jr., Dee Blackburn, Chaskis: Music and Dance of the Andes, and Hal Cannon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.