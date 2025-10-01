© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Sheep Stories

Following the Incas

By Vance Cunningham
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:15 AM MDT

The third and final episode of Sheep Stories, brought to you by the Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History in Ketchum, Idaho. In this episode, we hear from the Peruvian immigrant herders. Compared to the Basque and the Scottish, their history in Idaho is much more recent, but their stories sound very similar to those that came before.

Music by Santiago Jimenez Jr., Dee Blackburn, Chaskis: Music and Dance of the Andes, and Hal Cannon and Leonard Coulson as part of the Deseret String Band.

Sheep Stories
Vance Cunningham
My love of public history and community storytelling goes back to my time working for the Museum of History and Industry during high school, where I worked on the Rainy Day History Podcast. This summer, that work continued at the Community Library, where I created the podcast Sheep Stories. I am most proud of a documentary I made in 2023 called City of Fire, about the strange environment surrounding a local tragedy.
See stories by Vance Cunningham

