Scott Bedke Announces Bid For Idaho Lt. Governor

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) announced today he is running for Lt. Governor. Bedke has spent more than two decades in the Idaho House of Representatives, and is the longest-serving House Speaker in Idaho history.

“I’m pro-life, pro-gun and a limited-government constitution conservative,” Bedke said.

Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter will serve as chairman of Bedke’s campaign.

Bedke’s leadership has earned him approval from the National Federation of Independent Business, but a thumbs-down from the ACLU.

“We’ve created the least-regulated state in the nation, and created a climate where businesses small and large can prosper, and where Idaho families can thrive,” he said.

Photos from KBOI-TV and the Idaho Capital Sun show supporters of fellow Republican Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) waving signs for their candidate behind Bedke as he announced his own run.

Bedke and Giddings are joined by former house member Luke Malek, running to replace Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho Falls), who is running for governor against fellow republican incumbent Brad Little.

