© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Scott Bedke Announces Bid For Idaho Lt. Governor

Boise State Public Radio | By Gustavo Sagrero
Published May 27, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT
House Speaker Scott Bedke, Speaker, House Speaker
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) announced today he is running for Lt. Governor. Bedke has spent more than two decades in the Idaho House of Representatives, and is the longest-serving House Speaker in Idaho history.

“I’m pro-life, pro-gun and a limited-government constitution conservative,” Bedke said.

Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter will serve as chairman of Bedke’s campaign.

Bedke’s leadership has earned him approval from the National Federation of Independent Business, but a thumbs-down from the ACLU.

“We’ve created the least-regulated state in the nation, and created a climate where businesses small and large can prosper, and where Idaho families can thrive,” he said.

Photos from KBOI-TV and the Idaho Capital Sun show supporters of fellow Republican Priscilla Giddings (R-White Bird) waving signs for their candidate behind Bedke as he announced his own run.

Bedke and Giddings are joined by former house member Luke Malek, running to replace Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin (R-Idaho Falls), who is running for governor against fellow republican incumbent Brad Little.

Follow Gustavo on Instagram @gus.chavo

Copyright Boise State Public Radio 2021

Tags

Politics & GovernmentScott Bedke2022 ElectionLieutenant Governor
Gustavo Sagrero
Gustavo Sagrero has spent his early years as part of many Boise community projects; from music festivals, to Radio Boise, to the Boise Weekly, before leaving his hometown to work in fine dining abroad. Si gusta compartir un relato, no duda en comunicarse.
See stories by Gustavo Sagrero
Related Content
Load More