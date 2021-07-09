© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Lt. Gov. McGeachin Wants Lawmakers To Bar Vaccine Mandates
Politics & Government

Lt. Gov. McGeachin Wants Lawmakers To Bar Vaccine Mandates

By James Dawson
Published July 9, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT
Janice McGeachin for governor
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, right, shortly before greeting a crowd on the steps of the Idaho Capitol in Boise as she announces her bid for governor in 2022.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is asking state lawmakers to prevent private businesses from requiring their employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

McGeachin, who’s also running for governor next year, wrote a letter to Speaker Scott Bedke Friday, asking him to call the House back into session to take up the issue.

Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems both announced Thursday all of their employees in Idaho would be required to take the COVID-19 vaccine by September, or they could be fired.

Both already require employees to get annual flu shots and would exempt workers for medical or religious reasons.

McGeachin said in her letter that the policy leaves “little recourse” for employees who don’t want to get a vaccine that’s only received emergency use authorization.

On Thursday, she retweeted a story outlining the decision by the healthcare systems, saying "Not on my watch!"

Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order in April banning vaccine passports and vaccine mandates for state employees, but it doesn’t affect private businesses.

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has twice said vaccine mandates are legal with a few exceptions.

Bedke didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can me him fly fishing, buffing up on my photography or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
