2 Of Idaho's Top Employers Say Their Staff Must Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Two of the state’s largest health systems — and employers — are requiring all staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s health systems both announced Thursday that all of their Idaho employees will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The move also applies to contractors they work with.

St. Al’s locations in Oregon are exempt because of that state’s law banning mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers.

Both health systems, which include hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities, will waive the requirement for health or religious reasons. Employees must apply for, and receive, an exemption.

The two organizations already require staff to get an annual flu vaccine.

Officials for both St. Al’s and St. Luke’s stressed the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and its role in helping curb the spread of the disease.

The deadline for St. Luke’s employees to get their first vaccine is Sept. 1. Workers at St. Al’s must be vaccinated by Sept. 21, or they’ll be fired.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Member support is what makes local COVID-19 reporting possible. Support this coverage here.

