Ketchum mayor, city council members win reelection

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw won reelection, according to Tuesday's unofficial results.

In a tight race with three challengers, Bradshaw came away with 35.25% of the vote. Spencer Cordovano received 31.98%, Perry Boyle got 28.97% and 3.79% of votes went to David Barovetto.

Incumbent City Council Members Courtney Hamilton and Amanda Breen also won their seats. Ketchum city councilors are not elected by separate districts.

Bradshaw's campaign focused on affordable housing for year-round residents, preserving the character of Ketchum and investing in the community, according to his campaign website.

One of the main projects he's worked on as mayor, the 51-unit Bluebird Village, may soon come to fruition. The city is discussing the lease for the building on Nov. 18.

Perry Boyle opposed that project. He was in favor of the city tackling affordable housing in other ways, such as by restricting short-term rentals.

Spencer Cordovano, a local filmmaker, presented himself as a political outsider in tune with younger voters.

Another of Bradshaw's priorities going forward is raising $9 million in private funds to preserve 65 acres of open space at Warms Springs Ranch within city limits. Other candidates, and members of the public, have questioned why that project doesn't include space for affordable housing, but Bradshaw and city officials have said that's not an option for the seller of the land.

Incumbent city council members Kaz Thea and Heidi Husbands in Hailey also won reelection.

Sara Mecham garnered more than 60% of the vote for mayor of Carey, beating out three-term mayor Randall Patterson.

