© 2022 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Idaho Supreme Court considers constitutionality of new legislative map

Boise State Public Radio News | By Samantha Wright
Published January 14, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST
Fifteen boxes fill the screen. Five have the faces of Idaho Supreme Court justices, the rest are the faces of attorneys, staff, and a clock timer.
Screenshot/Zoom/Idaho Supreme Court
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments by Zoom on the state's latest legislative map because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Idaho Supreme Court heard arguments Friday to determine if newly drawn legislative districts are constitutional.

Every 10 years, a bi-partisan commission uses census data to redraw the voting lines in Idaho. And every 10 years, those maps are challenged in court.

Several challenges were raised against the legislative map and the Idaho Supreme Court merged those cases into Friday’s hearing. One of the biggest arguments was the commission split up counties into different districts.

Alexis Klempel is the Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Canyon County. She said the Idaho Constitution dictates the legislative map should keep voters together with others from their county.

“There are several characteristics of county life that bind county residents together. They elect county officials together, they have county fairs together, and county infrastructure and tax considerations affect these residents together,” she said.

Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo said the commission split up just eight counties while trying to meet all the redistricting requirements.

“It’s just given the distribution of population and county layout in Idaho that mandated the commission have more external splits in Ada and Canyon County in order to combine that excess population with the surrounding under population,” Larrondo said.

If the justices say the map needs to be changed, a new map would need to be in place by Feb. 28 for the May primary. There is no word on when the court will announce its decision.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentRedistrictingIdaho Supreme CourtIdaho Legislature
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright