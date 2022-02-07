Idaho's top Senate Democrat won't seek re-election

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) will not seek re-election this fall after serving in the legislature for nearly 12 years.

Stennett gave no reason as to why she won’t run for her seat again. In a brief statement, she said her time in the Senate has been “an extraordinary and humbling experience.”

Stennett took over the seat from her late husband, Clint Stennett after he died in 2010 from brain cancer.

Before her legislative career, she worked in developing countries on water and sanitation projects and disaster and famine relief.

Under the new redistricting plan, Stennett’s district will no longer include Gooding or Camas counties. Jerome County will take their place.

No Democrat has filed to run for the state Senate in the district so far. Current state Rep. Laurie Lickley and militia leader Eric Parker are seeking the Republican nomination.

