Idaho House wants groups to ask permission before relocating monuments

Idaho House lawmakers want state historical experts to approve the renaming or relocation of monuments, schools and other public spaces.

Rep. Doug Okuniewicz (R-Hayden) introduced a similar bill last year, saying it’s intended to preserve history. The proposal died in a Senate committee over concerns about making it too burdensome for cities to rename their own streets.

Okuniewicz’s new version requires any name change or relocation to be approved with a two-thirds vote by the Idaho State Historical Society Board of Trustees.

Rep. Julianne Young (R-Blackfoot) supports the bill.

“I think that in light of the rampant cancel culture that we see across the United States, this is a prudent attempt to balance the interests of citizens across the state,” Young said.

More than 160 confederate symbols were removed from public spaces or renamed in 2020, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that advocated for their removal.

Several states, mostly in the South, have legal protections for confederate monuments.

Opponents of the bill, like Rep. Sally Toone (D-Gooding), said cities, counties and school districts shouldn’t have to jump through more hoops.

“Making local entities ask for state permission is onerous and against our local control roots,” Toone said.

Several years ago, Gooding renamed its football field in honor of a longstanding superintendent. She said that decision should be left up to local community members – not a state board that meets four times per year.

The proposal still needs approval from senators and the governor to become law.

