© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Ada County issued more than 25,000 absentee ballots for May’s primary election

Boise State Public Radio News | By Andrew Severance
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM MDT
Election 2020 Idaho Voting
Otto Kitsinger/AP
/
FR171002 AP
A voter registers at the polling place at Nazarene Church in Emmett, Idaho, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

The Ada County Elections Office reports that over 25,000 absentee ballots have been issued for this primary. That’s 8.5% of all registered voters in the county.

This metric doesn’t beat the May 2020 elections, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person voting options.

Voters in District 19 have requested more than 4,000 ballots. Democrats hold both the House and Senate seats for the North Boise district, but nearly two-thirds of the requests were for Republican primary ballots.

The same thing is happening in District 18, which represents Southeast Boise.

Idaho’s Republican primary election is closed, meaning only registered Republicans may vote in the party’s races.

Absentee ballot requests closed on May 6 and you have until 8 p.m. on May 17 to drop it off. In-person early voting ends on May 13 at 5 p.m.

Tags

Politics & Government 2020 ElectionAbsentee BallotEarly VotingIdaho Primary
Andrew Severance
See stories by Andrew Severance