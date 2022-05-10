Ada County issued more than 25,000 absentee ballots for May’s primary election

The Ada County Elections Office reports that over 25,000 absentee ballots have been issued for this primary. That’s 8.5% of all registered voters in the county.

This metric doesn’t beat the May 2020 elections, when the COVID-19 pandemic limited in-person voting options.

Voters in District 19 have requested more than 4,000 ballots. Democrats hold both the House and Senate seats for the North Boise district, but nearly two-thirds of the requests were for Republican primary ballots.

The same thing is happening in District 18, which represents Southeast Boise.

Idaho’s Republican primary election is closed, meaning only registered Republicans may vote in the party’s races.

Absentee ballot requests closed on May 6 and you have until 8 p.m. on May 17 to drop it off. In-person early voting ends on May 13 at 5 p.m.