Politics & Government

Construction could resume on Ketchum "hole" hotel site

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published June 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM MDT
sun_valley_ketchum_welcome.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr Creative Commons

A long-proposed luxury hotel may be completed in downtown Ketchum after all after the city announced a proposed settlement deal Thursday.

The Harriman Hotel project on the south end of Ketchum has left a hole in the ground since construction began in 2016, according to the Mountain Express.

The city voided its development agreement in January and revoked all permits associated with the project after it said the company failed to prove it had proper financing.

In response, Harriman filed a $100 million tort claim against Ketchum, but no formal lawsuit has been issued, according to the city.

Now, the hotel says it has a new financing deal. The proposed settlement would drop the tort claim and require construction to begin no later than May 1, 2023, depending on permitting.

The project proposes 79 condo and hotel units for the four-story building.

Ketchum City Council will take public comment during a special meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. Comments may also be shared via email.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season. If you have a tip, please get in touch!
