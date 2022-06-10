Construction could resume on Ketchum "hole" hotel site

A long-proposed luxury hotel may be completed in downtown Ketchum after all after the city announced a proposed settlement deal Thursday.

The Harriman Hotel project on the south end of Ketchum has left a hole in the ground since construction began in 2016, according to the Mountain Express.

The city voided its development agreement in January and revoked all permits associated with the project after it said the company failed to prove it had proper financing.

In response, Harriman filed a $100 million tort claim against Ketchum, but no formal lawsuit has been issued, according to the city.

Now, the hotel says it has a new financing deal. The proposed settlement would drop the tort claim and require construction to begin no later than May 1, 2023, depending on permitting.

The project proposes 79 condo and hotel units for the four-story building.

Ketchum City Council will take public comment during a special meeting on Thursday, June 23 at 4 p.m. Comments may also be shared via email.

Follow James Dawson on Twitter @RadioDawson for more local news.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio