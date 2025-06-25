© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USDA Roadless Rule rollback will not affect Idaho

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:53 AM MDT
Mist rises over a valley on the edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness in Central Idaho.
Heath Druzin
/
Idaho Capital Sun
Mist rises over a valley on the edge of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness in Central Idaho.

Despite public land making up about 63% of Idaho, it will not be affected by the latest Trump administration attempt to rollback regulations related to roads and logging on forest service acreage.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Monday that her agency will rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule. That’s a Clinton-era regulation that blocks road construction, logging and fire prevention activities, like prescribed burns, on nearly 59 million acres of public land.

“It is abundantly clear that properly managing our forests preserves them from devastating fires and allows future generations of Americans to enjoy and reap the benefits of this great land,” Rollins said in a press release.

During the Roadless Rule’s public comment period in 2000, former Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne submitted a lengthy letter saying the proposal “...will have a potentially devastating impact on public schools and the children, as well as local economies.”

Kempthorne said the Idaho Department of Lands estimated a loss of $163 million for education over a 30-year period if the proposal closed access to state endowment lands earmarked for public schools.

Both Idaho and Colorado eventually negotiated their own regulations of these lands with the federal government after the 2001 rule was put into place.

In 2008, then-Gov. Jim Risch led local governments, tribes and companies to a compromise, allowing these activities on 5.7 million acres of national forest land.

That deal left 3.7 million acres protected.

“As governor, I saw the need for the different Idaho groups to sit down and come up with our own plan,” now U.S. Senator Risch said in a press release in 2012.

“The federally-mandated one size fits all approach did not work, and we had an opportunity to craft a plan with people who truly knew the state,” he said.

John Robison, Public Lands and Wildlife Director for the Idaho Conservation League, said the deal is an example of states partnering with the federal government to better manage these public lands.

“They are some of the most important sources of clean water for our communities, they’re intact forest, they provide core habitat for fish and wildlife and really provide the best hunting and fishing opportunities in the state,” Robison said.

The rollback of the Roadless Rule for other states will have to go through the federal rulemaking process.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Public LandsRoadless RuleU.S. Forest ServiceIdaho Department Of Lands
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate