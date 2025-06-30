Two firefighters killed in Coeur d'Alene ambush attack

Two firefighters are dead and another was injured after a shooter opened fire as they tried to put out a wildfire on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The incident has made national news. In reaction to the tragedy, Gov. Brad Little ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the firefighters who were killed, and Idaho Sen. Jim Risch spoke about what happened on the Senate floor.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris says crews were on the scene for about thirty minutes when the attack began.

“This was a total ambush. These firefighters did not have a chance,” Norris said at a news conference on June 29.

The suspected shooter was found dead late Sunday next to a firearm. Police believe the suspect started the fire and that he acted alone.

Doug Nadvornick, News Director with Spokane Public Radio, joined Idaho Matters to give an update on what happened.