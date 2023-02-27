House bill eliminating waivers for food stamps in Idaho headed to the Senate

The Idaho House has passed a bill that would eliminate certain waivers for folks receiving Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits(SNAP), also known as food stamps.

The federal government requires people who receive food stamps to have a job or be enrolled in training, but the state allows exceptions. This bill would get rid of those and require “able-bodied” people to work at least 30 hours.

“They don't have to necessarily work, but they have to be part of the mandatory employment and training program that currently could be optional,” said Republican Representative Kevin Andrus who sponsored the bill.

It would also eliminate geographic and “no good cause waivers” granted to people who cannot find jobs locally or have circumstances preventing them from working. These requirements would not apply to students enrolled in school or people with dependents.

Minority Leader House Representative Ilana Rubel opposed the bill, saying it could jeopardize federal funding for work training.

“Idaho already has very robust work requirements for food stamps, and I have not seen any evidence that there are people who are currently able to get work and who aren't because they can get free food stamps,” said Rubel.

On average, food stamp benefits in Idaho amount to six dollars a day per person. The bill is now headed to the Senate.