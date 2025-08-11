© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Economy
Idaho Matters

Holdbacks and Idaho's economy

By Samantha Wright
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, then Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. During a speech at a Boise Metro Chamber event on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Little said the state's economy is strong but additional work is needed to shore up transportation infrastructure, education and health care. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)
Otto Kitsinger/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, then Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. During a speech at a Boise Metro Chamber event on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Little said the state's economy is strong but additional work is needed to shore up transportation infrastructure, education and health care. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)

In July, we told you Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s financial office had sent out a memo, letting state departments know he was thinking about possible budget cuts before the 2026 Idaho legislative session

These midyear cuts in spending are called holdbacks — and often happen when revenues fall below expectations and Idaho needs to start trimming expenses to keep the budget in the black.

They’re not new to Idaho. We’ve had holdbacks in the past, including as recently as 2020. But Idaho ended the fiscal year last month with a surplus, so we’ve been exploring why the spectre of holdbacks has crept back into Idaho’s budget planning.

Jason Mercier is the vice president and director of research for the Mountain States Policy Center and he’s also been exploring why holdbacks have reentered the conversation around Idaho’s budget. He joined Idaho Matters to share his perspective.

Idaho Matters Idaho EconomyBudget Cuts
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
