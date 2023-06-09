Retired law enforcement leaders jointly condemn Ammon Bundy's 'blatant disregard for the rule of law'

A coalition of Law Enforcement, military, agricultural and business leaders, called Idaho Leaders United, has released a statement condemning anti-government activist Ammon Bundy as he refuses to cooperate with authorities in a civil lawsuit brought against him by St Luke's Health System.

Six retired law enforcement Ieaders wrote in a letter that Bundy and his supporters “recklessly break the law and then cry “persecution” when they are forced to face the consequences of their illegal actions.”

St Luke’s is suing Bundy for harassment and defamation after he and his supporters protested their Boise location, doxxed providers and caused the downtown hospital to go on lockdown for an hour. This after one of his associate’s grandchildren was taken into protective services for malnourishment.

“I really think this has the potential to turn into a violent situation and it will rest on Ammon Bundy’s shoulders if it does,” said retired Ada County Sheriff Gary Rainey who co-signed the letter.

Rainey said he was worried Bundy’s rhetoric and extremist views would cause political violence.

“This is a civil action that he's blown so out of proportion,” he said, in reference to Bundy’s refusal to comply with a civil arrest warrant.

"Ammon Bundy has consistently demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law," Idaho Leaders United wrote. "By refusing to follow the most basic court proceedings by which all law-abiding Americans must adhere to, he mocks our legal system and the dedicated public servants duty-bound to carry out court processes."

“These antics hurt all of us,” Rainey said. “They hurt the state of Idaho. They hurt people who are trying to do business here. They hurt our culture. It makes it divisive,”

Rainey also condemned Bundy for asking authorities to leave him alone.

“How about that nurse? How about that social worker? How about that police officer?” Rainey said, “Don't you think all of them and everybody else that you have harassed just wanted to be left alone as well. Don't be a hypocrite.”

Raney added Bundy has been using the lawsuit to grandstand and ask for donations.

Bundy could not be reached for comment.