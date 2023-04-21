© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 21, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM MDT
Ammon Bundy speaks to the media in front of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters on Jan. 6 near Burns, Ore.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
An arrest warrant has been issued for Ammon Bundy, Gov. Brad Little shares his thoughts on the 2023 legislative session, a new community set to be built in Kuna is receiving pushback, there is a split in the United Methodist Church and we give you an update on the Lori Vallow Daybell case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Ammon BundyBrad Little
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
