Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 21, 2023

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ammon Bundy, Gov. Brad Little shares his thoughts on the 2023 legislative session, a new community set to be built in Kuna is receiving pushback, there is a split in the United Methodist Church and we give you an update on the Lori Vallow Daybell case.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

