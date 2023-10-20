'It's heartbreaking': Palestinian-born Boise resident shares his family's experience of the war

The war in Israel and Gaza may seem worlds away from Idaho, but for Palestinian-born Boise resident Fady the conflict is very real.

Fady, who asked to use only his first name out of concern for his safety, grew up in Gaza, and moved to Idaho over a decade ago. He now lives in Boise with his wife and kids, but most of his family is back in Gaza.

Fady spoke to Boise State Public Radio reporter Julie Luchetta about the recent violence in his homeland and how it is affecting his loved ones.