Idaho Rabbi says daughter is 'currently in a bomb shelter' in Israel

For Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, faith leader at the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise, the attacks on Israelby Hamas aren’t a conflict half-a-world-away. They are very personal.

“I have a daughter in Israel currently didn't hear from her for just over 24 hours. You could imagine what that's like. Thank God she is unharmed, as is my brother and other family members. But there are many others who do not share the same fate…sadly… tragically,” said Lifshitz. “My daughter is currently in a bomb shelter. We in America don't really know what it's like to live under those circumstances.”

Rabbi Lifshitz visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to reflect on how the attacks are “like September 11th to Israel,” but how his congregation is convinced that “goodness will prevail.”

“it's really just heartbreaking to know that your brothers and sisters, family and friends are in harm's way for no apparent reason.” Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz

Read the full transcript below:

GEORGE PRENTICE: It's Morning Edition. Good morning. I'm George Prentice. The world indeed feels a bit more dangerous this morning. We're still reeling from the attack on Israel by Hamas. Among the dead are U.S. citizens. And to help us put some context on this, this morning is Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, faith leader of Chabad Jewish Center in Boise. Rabbi, good morning.

RABBI MENDEL LIFSHITZ: Yes, good morning, George.

PRENTICE: Could you remind our listeners that these are sacred days? This is a very holy time on the Jewish calendar.

LIFSHITZ: I don't think it's a coincidence that this occurs exactly 50 years after the Yom Kippur War, which was an attack on Israel during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which is the most sacred day of the year. These attacks by the terrorist group Hamas began on Simchat Torah, which is immediately following Yom Kippur and considered to be one of the most joyous festivals in the Jewish calendar. So there really aren't words to describe how the apex of joy is shattered with such horrible, horrible atrocities. It's just unfathomable.

PRENTICE: There are some leaders in our nation's capital who don't want any part of conflicts overseas. They want for us to pay less attention. They want to cut funding. But can you remind us of how this escalation of this conflict half a world away indeed means so much here in Idaho?

LIFSHITZ: Well, I guess the only way to frame that would be September 11th to Israel. What's occurring now is perhaps analogous to what occurred to America in 9/11. And we have to remember that we live in a global world today. So, the safety of all of humanity is only guaranteed if we stand together for the values of freedom and join forces to ensure that terrorism and evil does not succeed in this world.

PRENTICE: Rabbi, what have the last few days been like? What are you feeling and hearing in the Jewish community? Is it sadness? Is it anger?

PRENTICE: It's a very difficult time. As you know, this occurred during a Jewish festival. And so for many Jews, myself included during the festival, we are not really in communication. We're focused on our own spiritual observances. And so, I have a daughter in Israel currently didn't hear from her for just over 24 hours. You could imagine what that's like. Thank God she is unharmed, as is my brother and other family members. But there are many others who do not share the same fate, sadly, tragically. And so it's really just heartbreaking to know that your brothers and sisters, family and friends are in harm's way for no apparent reason. These are civilians that are being targeted. My daughter is currently in a bomb shelter. We in America don't really know what it's like to live under those circumstances. On the other hand, we have a message of strength, a message of confidence that goodness will always prevail over evil in the long arc of history. The Jewish people are no strangers to these types of atrocities, unfortunately. But we know that light will ultimately prevail over darkness and that our job is to, you know, standing here thousands and thousands of miles away wondering what can we do? Many of us feel helpless. And I'm telling my community we're not helpless. We're like one big body. The eyes assist the arms, the legs assist the head. Each part of the body does, body does their part. And so, if we do another good deed here on the other side of the world, if we show support, if we are kind to a neighbor, it has a cosmic effect. And so, I'm encouraging everybody to demonstrate that goodness will prevail by doing more acts of goodness.

PRENTICE: Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz is faith leader at Chabad Jewish Center here in Boise. Rabbi, thank you so very much for giving us some time this morning.

LIFSHITZ: Thank you, George.

