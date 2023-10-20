Idaho voters can cast their ballots early. Here's how

Early voting ahead of next month’s election begins Monday across Idaho as residents consider their options in city and county races.

Voters can cast their ballots, depending on their county, at their local courthouse or other temporary locations.

Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple said there will be four permanent locations open over the next two weeks, along with a voting tour at several libraries in the area.

“We will have the mobile voting unit at Lake Hazel Library, Star Library, Garden City Library, the Library! At Bown Crossing and Kuna Library throughout that time period from [Oct. 23-Nov. 3],” Tripple said.

Canyon County residents can vote at the clerk’s office in Caldwell, as well as the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa.

Those who aren’t yet registered to vote can do so at the polls, but you must bring a state-issued ID, tribal ID or a U.S. passport, along with a proof of address, like a mortgage or lease agreement.

Early voting ends Nov. 3, with Election Day set for Nov. 7.

Below, you will find a list of counties in our listening area and the addresses at which you may cast your ballot early. Hours vary by location.



Ada County:

-Ada County Elections Office at 400 N. Benjamin Ln., Boise, ID

-Boise City Hall at 150 N. Capital Blvd., Boise

-Eagle Public Library at 100 N. Stierman Way, Eagle

-Meridian City Hall at 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian

- Times and locations for the Mobile Voting Unit can be found here



- Miners Exchange Building, 420 Main St., Idaho City

Blaine County:

-Blaine County Courthouse at 206 S. 1st Ave., Hailey

Canyon County:

-Canyon County Elections Office at 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell

-Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho at 315 Stampede Dr., Nampa

Cassia County:

-Cassia County Courthouse at 1459 Overland Ave. Room 106, Burley

Custer County:

-Custer County Courthouse at 801 E. Main St., Challis

Elmore County:

-Elmore County Courthouse at 150 S. 4th E. St. Suite 3, Mountain Home

Gem County: Clerk’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment

Gooding County:

-Early voting has moved to 714 Main St., Gooding due to renovations at the courthouse

Jerome County:

-Jerome County Courthouse at 300 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome

Lemhi County:

-Lemhi County Courthouse at 206 Courthouse Dr., Salmon



-Minidoka County Courthouse at 715 G St., Rupert

Nez Perce County:

-Nez Perce County Courthouse at 1230 Main St., Lewiston

Owyhee County: Clerk’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment

Payette County:

-Payette County Courthouse at 1130 3rd Ave. North, Payette

Twin Falls County:

-Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. West, Twin Falls

Valley County:

-Valley County Courthouse at 219 N. Main St., Cascade

