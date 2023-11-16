Caldwell asks its residents what they want the city to look like

Caldwell wants residents to chime in about what they want their city to look like by participating in the first state of its urban planning revamp. The City of Caldwell is looking to update its Comprehensive Plan to take into account recent growth.

Comprehensive plans are blueprints for managing development and required by state law. They are usually updated every 10 years.

Caldwell’s current plan is from 2020, but the Department of Planning and Zoning Deputy Director Morgan Bessaw said it wasn’t functioning the way the city intended and applicants were asking for amendments to the density requirements.

“We're doing this one a little bit sooner, specifically because we were getting so many comprehensive plan amendment applications,” she said. “We wanted to look at it holistically, to see what it was missing and why we were getting so many of those requests.”

Besaw is hoping folks will participate in listening sessions, fill out a questionnaire and share their vision for Caldwell.

“We really want to have a discussion with people from the community about what types of housing they want to see being developed in Caldwell, what are we missing? What do we have enough of and what else?” Besaw said.

The Department will start drafting the plan in spring of 2024 with a rollout expected in 2025. The online questionnaire will close on Sunday, Dec. 10.