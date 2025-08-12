© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How extreme heat and wildfire smoke is affecting our kids

By Samantha Wright
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:12 PM MDT
A helicopter flies through smoke-filled skies from a wildfire in Thymari, Greece, while the sun sets behind, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Thanassis Stavrakis
/
Associated Press
A helicopter flies through smoke-filled skies from a wildfire in Thymari, Greece, while the sun sets behind, on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

The National Weather Service has declared an extreme heat watch for a large chunk of Idaho Tuesday, including Silver City, Caldwell, Cambridge, Nampa, Council — even Burns and Jordan Valley in Oregon. Temperatures in places like Boise, Grandview, Mountain Home and Emmett will top 100 degrees.

This kind of heat is a part of summer in our area but in a lot of places, that heat is getting hotter and lasting longer as our climate changes from what we’re used to in the past.

And we’ve entered wildfire season. As of August 11, there were 36 large wildfires burning in America, including five in Idaho that have already burned over 26,000 acres, and people in Minnesota have been plagued all summer by dense smoke from huge wildfires in Canada.

Dr. Debra Hendrickson sees the impact of extreme heat and wildfire smoke on kids everyday in her pediatric clinic in Reno, Nevada … and she’ll be talking about her experiences at the latest St. Luke’s Climate and Health series talk on Wednesday, August 13.

It’s called ‘A Lasting Impact: Wildfire Smoke and Pediatric Health’ and she joined Idaho Matters to talk about how climate is changing our kids.

Tags
Idaho Matters Climate ChangeSt. Luke'sWildfire Smoke
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate