How extreme heat and wildfire smoke is affecting our kids

The National Weather Service has declared an extreme heat watch for a large chunk of Idaho Tuesday, including Silver City, Caldwell, Cambridge, Nampa, Council — even Burns and Jordan Valley in Oregon. Temperatures in places like Boise, Grandview, Mountain Home and Emmett will top 100 degrees.

This kind of heat is a part of summer in our area but in a lot of places, that heat is getting hotter and lasting longer as our climate changes from what we’re used to in the past.

And we’ve entered wildfire season. As of August 11, there were 36 large wildfires burning in America, including five in Idaho that have already burned over 26,000 acres, and people in Minnesota have been plagued all summer by dense smoke from huge wildfires in Canada.

Dr. Debra Hendrickson sees the impact of extreme heat and wildfire smoke on kids everyday in her pediatric clinic in Reno, Nevada … and she’ll be talking about her experiences at the latest St. Luke’s Climate and Health series talk on Wednesday, August 13 .