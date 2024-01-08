Idaho Freedom Foundation announces new president, Wayne Hoffman pursuing 'other opportunities'

The Idaho Freedom Foundation has a new president after Wayne Hoffman has stepped down to pursue other opportunities. Ronald Nate, who joined IFF in 2022 as a Senior Policy Fellow, will be filling that role.

"I am honored to be named president of the Idaho Freedom Foundation," wrote Nate in a news release from the organization. "Idaho is where I chose to raise my family and make my home. This is a truly special state, and I'm inspired to work day in and day out to preserve what we have and restore what's been lost. I have deep respect for IFF, its legacy of professional and effective advocacy for liberty, and the proven record of influence throughout the state. I am excited to work with IFF's board and staff to bring the organization to new heights.

Nate previously served three terms in the Idaho House of Representatives between 2014 and 2022, serving on committees including Joint Finance and Appropriation.

Hoffman did not provide a written statement in the release. The Idaho Freedom Foundation doesn’t respond to media requests for comment.

IFF began in 2008 as a conservative watchdog group. Hoffman has already been removed from the About Page on the IFF website, with Ron Nate's photo up as president.