Idaho counties to receive $41 million in federal payments for untaxable land

Counties in Idaho will receive more than $41 million from the federal government this year under the PILT program.

Payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT funding, is targeted towards states and counties with huge amounts of federal land that cannot be taxed by local governments.

Federal officials determine the amount each county receives based on the amount of federal acres in that location, population and existing revenue sharing programs.

Counties use the money for a variety of programs, including road maintenance, education, fire and emergency response services and more.

Cassia County will receive the most of any county in Idaho with nearly $3 million, followed closely by Blaine County. Lewis County will receive the least at about $10,000.

Local governing officials in counties where the majority of land is untaxable have long bristled at the payments. They’ve said they’re necessary, but they aren’t enough to make up for what they could potentially raise otherwise.

Idaho’s congressional delegation has pushed to permanently fund the PILT program for years, which currently requires annual approval.

You can find a database outlining each PILT payment for counties across 49 states here.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio