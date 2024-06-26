© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho counties to receive $41 million in federal payments for untaxable land

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National Forest outside Zigzag, Ore. A federal judge has found that a Trump-era rule change that allowed for the logging of old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest violates several laws. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Hallman on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 found that the U.S. Forest Service violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Forest Management Act, and the Endangered Species Act when it amended a protection that had been in place since 1994. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Counties in Idaho will receive more than $41 million from the federal government this year under the PILT program.

Payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT funding, is targeted towards states and counties with huge amounts of federal land that cannot be taxed by local governments.

Federal officials determine the amount each county receives based on the amount of federal acres in that location, population and existing revenue sharing programs.

Counties use the money for a variety of programs, including road maintenance, education, fire and emergency response services and more.

Cassia County will receive the most of any county in Idaho with nearly $3 million, followed closely by Blaine County. Lewis County will receive the least at about $10,000.

Local governing officials in counties where the majority of land is untaxable have long bristled at the payments. They’ve said they’re necessary, but they aren’t enough to make up for what they could potentially raise otherwise.

Idaho’s congressional delegation has pushed to permanently fund the PILT program for years, which currently requires annual approval.

You can find a database outlining each PILT payment for counties across 49 states here.

