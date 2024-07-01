Open Primaries Initiative supporters to deliver nearly 100,000 verified signatures to Secretary of State

Idahoans for Open Primaries will deliver its petition with nearly 100,000 verified signatures to the Idaho Secretary of State Tuesday, paving the way to the November ballot for the citizen-led initiative.

Organizers want voters to approve a return to open primary elections in the state, and implementation of ranked-choice voting, where voters identify preferred candidates in order to be counted.

The signature-gathering effort ended in May, and organizers submitted petition sheets to county clerks for a 60-day verification period.

“Signatures were collected in all 44 of Idaho's counties,” Open Primaries spokesman Luke Mayville said. “About 77% of them were verified as valid.”

Mayville said 97.535 signatures were verified by Idaho Counties; well above the approximate 63,000 the state requires. Mayville said they qualified with at least 6% of voter signatures in 20 different voting districts, two more districts than the minimum.

The group will rally on the capitol steps at noon Tuesday before delivering the petitions to Secretary of State Phil McGrane for a final verification, which should take about a week, according to his spokeswoman.

Open Primaries supporters will be scheduling volunteer events and town halls in the coming weeks. But they expect to be busy in court, too.

“We are expecting a challenge from the Attorney General,” Mayville said. “We are confident that that challenge will fail. Very similar proposals have been upheld by other courts around the country,” he said.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has promised to sue if the petitioners qualify for the ballot, saying previously the measure violates the requirement that initiatives be limited to a single issue.