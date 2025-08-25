A first of its kind agreement between tribes and a proposed Idaho mine
A Canadian company that wants to restart mining at an old open-pit mine in Owyhee County has just signed a first of its kind agreement with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.
The agreement covers everything from cultural stewardship to environmental protection to economic participation.
The mine sits on traditional Shoshone-Paiute territory and is north of the Duck Valley Reservation.
Marco Ovando, Public Affairs Officer for the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, and Emily Hendrickson, Manager of External Affairs for Integra Resources joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the agreement.