© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A first of its kind agreement between tribes and a proposed Idaho mine

By Samantha Wright
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:59 PM MDT
A horse grazes in a field on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation that straddles the Nevada-Idaho border on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Owyhee, Nev.
Rick Bowmer
/
Associated Press
A horse grazes in a field on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation that straddles the Nevada-Idaho border on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Owyhee, Nev.

A Canadian company that wants to restart mining at an old open-pit mine in Owyhee County has just signed a first of its kind agreement with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.

The agreement covers everything from cultural stewardship to environmental protection to economic participation.

The mine sits on traditional Shoshone-Paiute territory and is north of the Duck Valley Reservation.

Marco Ovando, Public Affairs Officer for the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe, and Emily Hendrickson, Manager of External Affairs for Integra Resources joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the agreement.

Tags
Idaho Matters MiningOwyhee County
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate