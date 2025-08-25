© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Idaho DOGE task force eyes vacant employee data

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:40 PM MDT
A photo inside the Idaho capitol building looking up at the dome with the Idaho state flag hanging in the foreground.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Idaho state flag hanging in the Capitol rotunda.

Idaho lawmakers are scrutinizing vacant state employee positions as the latest DOGE task force meeting tries to find ways to cut next year’s budget.

About 40% of state agencies kept staffing vacancies at a good level between 2019 and 2024. That’s according to new data released Monday by Keith Bybee, the budget director for the Legislative Services Office.

“An agency that has, you know, 200 established positions, 95% of those positions being filled is probably a pretty good gauge,” Bybee told task force members.

But he said the data can get skewed by an office’s size and mission.

“Size of the agency, complexity of the agency is going to make a difference under that case,” he said.

The vast majority of agencies listed in the data averaged less than 10% vacancies during that five-year stretch

Offices and agencies also largely spent their budgeted payroll amount on personnel during that time period. Some lawmakers have worried agencies have kept positions vacant to spend that allocated money on other projects.

House Assistant Republican Leader Josh Tanner (R-Eagle) said he next wants to look into calling remote workers back into state office buildings.

“Some of them are empty, some of them are only partially filled and yet we’re still paying a massive amount of money for gas, heat and so we just want to make sure we’re utilizing the space and making sure we’re not wasting taxpayer money,” Tanner said.

The task force will submit its recommendations to the legislature when it returns to Boise in January.

James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
