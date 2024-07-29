OSHA finds 'appalling disregard' for safety by contractor in hangar collapse

Federal investigators found a Meridian contractor involved in a hangar collapse at the Boise Airport this January that killed three workers had an “appalling disregard for safety standards.”

Inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are citing Big D Builders Inc. with multiple violations related to the deadly incident, proposing nearly $200,000 in penalties.

“Big D Builders’ blatant disregard for federal safety regulations cost three workers their lives and caused at least eight others to suffer painful injuries,” said OSHA Area Director David Kearns.

“The company’s irresponsible construction methods left the aircraft hangar’s structure extremely vulnerable,” Kearns said.

Inspectors found Big D erected the hangar without temporary guy wires or additional bracing.

One citation states each day structural I-beams were observed bending, columns were out-of-plumb and multiple wire cables broke, in addition to finding loose connecting bolts.

“The tragic loss and pain suffered by so many is compounded by the fact that Big D Builders could have prevented all of this from happening,” Kearns said.

As previously reported by Boise State Public Radio, OSHA previously cited the contractor for violations related to employees’ fall risk and ladder use.

The federal agency also cited Inland Crane Inc. $10,163 for continuing to erect the hangar despite visible structural problems.

