Boise Fire responding to reported building collapse near Boise Airport

The Boise Fire Department is posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it is responding to a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke St. near the Boise Airport.

Screenshot / Boise Fire Department X Account

The post says there are reports of multiple injuries. The Ada County Sheriff's Office posted on X that search and rescue efforts are underway.

Wright Street is currently closed as crews work. PulsePoint, a 911-connected app, shows multiple crews on the scene.

The Boise Fire Department is holding a media briefing at 6:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.