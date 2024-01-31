© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise Fire responding to reported building collapse near Boise Airport

Boise State Public Radio News | By Katie Kloppenburg
Published January 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM MST
Ada County Highway District

The Boise Fire Department is posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it is responding to a reported building collapse at W. Rickenbacker St. and Luke St. near the Boise Airport.

Boise Fire Department X Account

The post says there are reports of multiple injuries. The Ada County Sheriff's Office posted on X that search and rescue efforts are underway.

Wright Street is currently closed as crews work. PulsePoint, a 911-connected app, shows multiple crews on the scene.

The Boise Fire Department is holding a media briefing at 6:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Katie Kloppenburg
