Mayor McLean selects Chris Dennison as next Boise Police Chief

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has selected Chris Dennison for the post, ending a months-long search for current Chief Ron Winegar’s successor.

The hiring process included input from a committee of seven community leaders in addition to city council members and police union representatives.

“Chris understands the special trust that must exist between a police department and the community it serves,” wrote McLean in a news release.

Dennison is the Assistant Chief of the Tucson Police Department in Arizona and has served in various roles there for the last 20 years.

Pending a background check and city council approval, Dennison is set to step into the role following Winegar’s retirement next month.