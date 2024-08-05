© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Mayor McLean selects Chris Dennison as next Boise Police Chief

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sofia Blenkinsop
Published August 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
A portrait of Chris Dennison in his police uniform is shown, with an American flag behind him and a gray background.
City of Boise

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has selected Chris Dennison for the post, ending a months-long search for current Chief Ron Winegar’s successor.

The hiring process included input from a committee of seven community leaders in addition to city council members and police union representatives.

“Chris understands the special trust that must exist between a police department and the community it serves,” wrote McLean in a news release.

Dennison is the Assistant Chief of the Tucson Police Department in Arizona and has served in various roles there for the last 20 years.

Pending a background check and city council approval, Dennison is set to step into the role following Winegar’s retirement next month.
