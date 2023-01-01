Hi! I’m Sofia Blenkinsop, a sophomore at Boise State thrilled to work with Boise State Public Radio. After co-founding a podcast club in high school and writing and editing for my school newspaper, I’m excited to gain newsroom experience with the wonderful folks here at BSPR.

At Boise State, I’m studying for a degree in Political Science with an emphasis in International Relations and Comparative Politics, and I am interested in working in foreign policy and media production. I’ve lived in San Francisco for the last eight years, but I’m happy to be back living in Boise.

When I’m not working, you can find me reading, adding to my vinyl record collection, spending time with my cat, Stella, and cracking one too many puns (to the great delight of those around me).

