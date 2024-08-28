© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Department of Labor and Mexican Consulate host bilingual presentations on workers rights

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
A close up of a packet explaining workers rights in Spanish from the U.S. Department of Labor
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio

The Mexican Consulate in Boise is making sure workers, both documented and undocumented, know their rights. Leading up to Labor Day, the Department of Labor collaborated with the Boise Mexican Consulate to host workshops and events this week.

On Monday, U.S. Department of Labor outreach coordinator Andrea Rasmussen explained federal protections to folks waiting in line for passports and visas at the Consulate. Her department responds to a broad range of violations, from child labor to wage theft.

“Sometimes workers aren't getting their overtime,” she said. “We also see a lot of family medical leave where somebody gets sick or needs to take care of a family member that's sick, and the employer doesn't always honor the family medical leave.”

Rasmussen explained non-English speakers and undocumented workers are particularly vulnerable because they may not know they have the same rights as anyone else.

“It's important that all workers understand that they can file complaints confidentially with us, and that the law specifically says that employers cannot retaliate against workers if the workers exercise their rights,” she said, adding many workers don’t report issues because they fear being deported, but the Department of Labor will investigate violations regardless of immigration status.

Idaho’s Hispanic workforce has tripled in the past 20 years, from about 43,000 to 125,000 people, representing 13% of the labor force in Idaho today.
Politics & Government Department of Labor
Julie Luchetta
Julie Luchetta
