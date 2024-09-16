ITD to remove 'potentially hazardous' trees along Highway 55

Drivers traveling between Boise and New Meadows can expect delays as work begins Monday on removing potentially deadly trees along Highway 55.

The Idaho Transportation Department said it’s removing about 1,000 potentially hazardous trees north of Banks over the next six weeks.

Work will limit Highway 55 to one lane in the direct work area during the project. Lane closures will not be in effect during the weekend.

ITD officials said the work will help improve safety for drivers, boost wildlife visibility and reduce potential fuel for wildfires.

A McCall family is currently suing the agency after teenager Coltin Jones died when a falling tree hit the car he was traveling in north of Banks.

Work just south of the tree removal project continues on the bridge over Fleming Creek, though both lanes are open.

Flaggers are also on duty for two projects between McCall and New Meadows where crews are replacing a culvert and performing general road maintenance.

ITD said weekday travelers should expect about a 15-minute delay.

