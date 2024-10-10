Online voter registration deadline looms in Idaho

If you’re hoping to register to vote online, Friday is your last chance ahead of November’s election.

Online applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. Friday. You’ll need an Idaho driver’s license or another state-issued ID to complete the process.

“It’s to give the [county clerks] the chance to get the pollbooks ready and all the materials for Election Day,” Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said during an appearance on Idaho Matters earlier this week.

County clerks are also accepting in-person voter registration forms through Friday at 5 p.m.

If you miss the deadline, you’re not completely out of luck.

“You can still [register to vote] on Election Day at the polls, or in-person at early voting,” said McGrane. “It’ll just take you longer in terms of your voter experience.”

Idaho has allowed same-day voter registration since 1994. It’s one of 23 states and Washington, D.C. to allow the practice, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Anyone who has moved since the last time they cast a ballot also needs to update their voter registration information. That can also be completed online at www.voteidaho.gov.

As of Oct. 1, 1,042,931 people registered to vote in Idaho. That’s an increase of nearly 37,000 more voters since the beginning of June.

The Idaho Capital Sun reported earlier this week a surge in younger voters getting registered.

About 9,400 people between ages 18-29 registered to vote between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3, or about 38% of total registrations during that time.

Out of all registered voters in Idaho, 59% are affiliated with the Republican Party, nearly 13% with the Democratic Party and 27% unaffiliated. The remainder are affiliated with third parties.

Ada County will hold an extra week of early voting beginning next week, with six static locations and a mobile voting booth visiting county libraries and schools.

Most other counties kick off early voting Oct. 21. Check with your local clerk to find time and locations.

Polls will be open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Copyright 2024 Boise State Public Radio