Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Idaho Decision 2024: Voter ID requirements

By Samantha Wright
Published October 8, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
What happens when you go to vote and you don’t have a driver’s license? Can you still vote? What kind of identification do you need, and how do you get one?

Voters will decide the future of our country for the next four years as well as many key state and local races in the upcoming November election. Because it’s a presidential election year, there’s been a lot of focus on not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.

Idaho's Secretary of State Phil McGrane joined Idaho Matters to take a closer look at these issues and answer the questions that have come up this election season.

Phil McGrane Elections America Amplified 2024
Samantha Wright
