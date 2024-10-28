What might voters learn from Idaho government students? ‘The decorum has been great’

In what has become a jaw-dropping election season, including more than a few inappropriate moments, what should America’s next generation of voters think of our electoral system?

“This [election] is more interesting,” said Todd Simis, veteran educator and teacher of American Government and Advanced Placement Government and Political at Boise’s Capital High School. “Yes, there’s a convergence this year. It’s exciting. I will say that elections have changed.”

But he’s quick to add how proud parents would be of the respectful nature of those classes.

“The decorum has been great,” said Simis. “The students have been awesome; and as we get closer, it’s exciting for sure.”

And while a good many voters may be targeted by agenda-driven social media, these students really don’t want any part of that.

“Recently I stopped using social media … purposely,” said Carter Maness, Capital High senior. “I don’t think anyone wants to really have a fight … or something.”

And these students also have more than a few ideas about how to engage more voters, particularly

“I think, at a base level, the Electoral College is unrepresented,” said Tessa Houston, Capital High junior. “I think it is furthered and empowered by the winner-take-all method. It can erase nearly half of a state population’s votes.”

With days before the marathon election season comes to a climax, the students and educator visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about what it’s like to consider the concepts of American politics in the shadow of a contest for the ages.

