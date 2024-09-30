-
On Saturday morning, about a hundred cars, pick-up trucks and a few motorcycles decked in pro-Trump flags, gathered at the Ann Morrison park in Boise. They were there for a cruise organized by the far right conservative group Idaho Liberty dogs in support of the former president.
Idaho Matters takes a look at everything you need to know to vote before the November election.
With very strong turnout expected in Ada County, the state's two largest school districts have now both decided to make November 5th a non-student day.
The campaign to eliminate partisan primaries and implement ranked-choice voting in Idaho has amassed more than $1.1 million ahead of the November election.
2024 marks a historic election year with lots of focus on, not just who gets elected but also on how our election system works at both a national and local level.
We're talking to people about what issues matter to them ahead of Nov. 5.
