Wildfire advocates push for more inclusive workers’ comp cancer coverage

In 2022, Congress eased access for wildland firefighters to workers’ compensation for a number of serious diseases, including several cancers. But advocates are pushing for broader, more inclusive coverage for cancers affecting women.

The reform was celebrated by current and former firefighters like Riva Dunca, vice president of the advocacy group Grassroots Wildland Firefighters.

“It was a big deal,” she said. “But it was a pretty monumental change.”

But she wasn’t alone in noticing what wasn’t in the list of diseases now presumed to be work-related: ovarian, cervical and other cancers that largely affect women, who represent some 16% of federal firefighters.

“We definitely want to celebrate how far we've come, but we don't want to leave anybody behind,” she said. “And we feel like this leaves women behind.”

Grassroots was one of several groups that signed onto a recent letter to the Department of Labor asking that they “expand the official list of presumptive covered cancers to include all breast, ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers.”

“Including these cancers under the existing presumptive coverage policy would ensure that all federal wildland firefighters, regardless of gender, receive equal protection and support,” the letter continued. “This adjustment is not only a matter of equity; it’s in alignment with our national values, and it further demonstrates the current administration's commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of women who serve in this demanding and dangerous field.”

In response to questions from the news outlet the Guardian , the Labor department said there were “no new published papers to support the presumption that fire protection and suppression activities cause an increased risk of female reproductive cancers,” but did say the agency would continue monitoring research.

Duncan said she was “extremely disappointed” by the response, but added that she and other advocates have a “really good” working relationship with the department.

