Massive outdoor recreation industry continues growth, but representatives say it faces ‘headwinds’

Boise State Public Radio News | By Murphy Woodhouse
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:44 PM MST
Anglers line the banks of the Boise River near the Parkcenter Blvd. Bridge shortly after Idaho Fish and Game released some 50 steelhead.
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Anglers line the banks of the Boise River near the Parkcenter Blvd. Bridge shortly after Idaho Fish and Game released some 50 steelhead.

The massive outdoor recreation industry now accounts for some $1.2 trillion in economic output, according to new data released this week by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Nationwide, the sector accounted for some 2.3% of GDP, or the value of final sales of goods and services. That figure is even higher for every Mountain West state, and about twice that in Montana and Wyoming.

The sector and the jobs it supports grew faster than the economy as a whole last year.

“The 2023 data does show that outdoor recreation, although resilient, its year over year growth is facing some headwinds, like aging ancient infrastructure funding shortfalls, antiquated land and water management policies and processes, trade uncertainty, natural disasters, and the lack of access for all,” said Jessica Wahl Turner, president of the industry group the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable.

The Roundtable is pushing Congress to pass the EXPLORE Act during the current lame duck session. The measure, which Wahl Turner described as a “game changer” for the industry, would streamline permitting for guides and outfitters, allow for the online purchase of National Park passes, and incentivize long-distance trail building, among many other measures.

During a recent online industry forum, U.S. Congressman Blake Moore, a Utah Republican, said recreation policy is one of “the last bastions of real bipartisan cooperation.”

He said he’s hopeful the act can pass soon.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Murphy Woodhouse
As Boise State Public Radio's Mountain West News Bureau reporter, I try to leverage my past experience as a wildland firefighter to provide listeners with informed coverage of a number of key issues in wildland fire. I’m especially interested in efforts to improve the famously challenging and dangerous working conditions on the fireline.
See stories by Murphy Woodhouse

