Hearing for billionaire-backed development near McCall postponed

Valley County Planning and Zoning has postponed a public hearing on a controversial housing development proposed by the Texas billionaire Wilks brothers.

The public hearing had been scheduled for Thursday evening, but a representative from developers asked it to be pushed off into next year.

“DF Development has reviewed the public comments you forwarded as well as other comments posted on social media and would like to take some time to meet with the community…” wrote Christine Richman with GSBS Consulting in Salt Lake City.

The companies plan to hold town hall meetings and host other outreach opportunities to address concerns from neighbors.

McCall recently weighed in on the proposal, saying the plans violate both the city and the county’s comprehensive plans.

The city worries these new residents would strain public and emergency resources, along with greatly increased traffic. About 9,500 extra weekday trips are expected, according to the developer.

“…the location of these housing units outside of the municipal boundary means the City's ability to generate increased financial resources to offset this impact would be limited - despite the increased traffic created by the project on City streets,” wrote McCall Mayor Robert Giles.

“The county should withhold consideration of [the plan] pending a more comprehensive analysis of the outstanding issues,” Giles wrote.

Other issues needing clarified, he wrote, include the total number of dwelling units and their respective square footage, a proposed construction schedule and anticipated ranges of sales prices.

The delayed public hearing is expected to be rescheduled for early- to mid-2025.

